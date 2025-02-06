Previous
Hospital redevelopment
Hospital redevelopment

Flash of Red – Around the Block #4

The hospital in town is currently undergoing a redevelopment. The old one is the very squarish building on the other side of the construction work. The old hospital is still an active hospital, and the plan is to build the new one behind the old, and then when that’s up & running, to then demolish the old, which will then become a carpark & gardens. It is estimated the work will be completed by Feb 2026. The old one is very outdated and the redevelopment is much needed.

Not sure if this one is suited to b&w…..think I prefer the colour version.
Diana ace
I think it is a great b/w with the foreground grasses and contrast.
