75 / 365
Lone tree
Flash of Red – Around the Block #5
A lone skeleton tree I came across while out & about – there's pretty much one or more in every paddock, so there's always plenty of them.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Tags
for2025
Beverley
Perfect capture…lovely lone tree
February 7th, 2025
Babs
I do love skeleton trees and this one is perfect in black and white fav
February 7th, 2025
