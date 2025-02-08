Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Arcade #2
Flash of Red – Around the Block #6
Another Arcade in town. This one is a bit more modern looking and no empty shops like the first one I shared.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
3
0
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Marj
ace
Nice B &W arcade hallway stretching out. I like the faint reflection of the overhead lights
February 8th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Good to see that all the shops are being used.
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks like a lovely place to shop. We used to have arcades but they have all disappeared and turned into small malls.
February 8th, 2025
