Arcade #2 by leggzy
76 / 365

Arcade #2

Flash of Red – Around the Block #6

Another Arcade in town. This one is a bit more modern looking and no empty shops like the first one I shared.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Marj
Nice B &W arcade hallway stretching out. I like the faint reflection of the overhead lights
February 8th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon)
Good to see that all the shops are being used.
February 8th, 2025  
Diana
It looks like a lovely place to shop. We used to have arcades but they have all disappeared and turned into small malls.
February 8th, 2025  
