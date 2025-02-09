Previous
2 silos by leggzy
77 / 365

2 silos

Flash of Red – Around the Block #7

2 silos in the distance - another familiar scene for where I live. I liked the minimalism of this shot.

We've had a few storms the last few days, with a bit of welcomed rain! Another one is brewing this afternoon, so posting before it hits & possibility of losing power.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous minimalism and drama!
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact