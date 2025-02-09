Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
2 silos
Flash of Red – Around the Block #7
2 silos in the distance - another familiar scene for where I live. I liked the minimalism of this shot.
We've had a few storms the last few days, with a bit of welcomed rain! Another one is brewing this afternoon, so posting before it hits & possibility of losing power.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb
ace
Marvelous minimalism and drama!
February 9th, 2025
