Vintage Bike

Flash of Red – Vintage #1



Vintage is the theme this week for Flash of Red.



An old bicycle propped against a stone wall. The bike itself would be classed as vintage (and isn’t going anywhere soon in this condition – it has no seat & the tyres look a bit dodgy!), but I also gave it some vintage treatment in editing. What a rabbit hole one can go down with editing vintage style – I think I’ve been through the whole rabbit warren! Haha. So much fun though – don’t ask me what I did, because I can’t remember! Took too many turns through said rabbit warren…..