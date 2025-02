Flash of Red – Vintage #2I have photographed this old slab hut before in 2017. I love to go back to old places like this to take a more up to date shot & to see how the structure is fairing. I went back to this one recently & was a bit surprised that it’s still standing, but it's a bit more dilapidated than 7 years ago. I try to imagine that this was once someone’s home, their pride & joy, as small & tiny that it is.I have given this a bit of vintage editing...down same rabbit hole!Better on Black.