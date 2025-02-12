Previous
My first SLR camera by leggzy
80 / 365

My first SLR camera

Flash of Red – Vintage #3

A Pentax ME Super.
I bought it in 1984, duty free while on a cruise with friends.

I’ve arranged it with a mini canvas I made a few years ago, with a little slogan about life & photography...plus a bit of vintage editing.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
