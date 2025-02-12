Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
My first SLR camera
Flash of Red – Vintage #3
A Pentax ME Super.
I bought it in 1984, duty free while on a cruise with friends.
I’ve arranged it with a mini canvas I made a few years ago, with a little slogan about life & photography...plus a bit of vintage editing.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1314
photos
106
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th February 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
slr
,
for2025
