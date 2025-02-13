Dog Tags

Flash of Red – Vintage #4



These are my Grandfather’s dog tags (ID tags) from WW1. Inside the little box/envelope are his medals.



Coincidently, it was 13th Feb 1916 that he signed up for the A.I.F to serve in WW1 – 119 years ago to the day! (I only just realised that as I was working out what to say about this photo)



I didn’t know my Grandfather as he died when my mum was a little girl. I believe the dog tags & medals were never displayed or brought out from where he kept them. As is common with many men from any war, it’s not something they talked about, so he probably didn’t like to show his medals or tags either.



This is an older photo from a time when the medals & tags were lent to my mum, so we no longer have them.

