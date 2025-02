Teddy

Flash of Red – Vintage #5



So today is the day we get to show our flash of red!



This is my childhood teddy bear, “Teddy”. I think I’ve had him since I was 1 or 2 years old. He is well loved & quite worn with tufts of fur missing here & there, holes in his feet & his nose has been fixed with a button!



My first time at selective colour, which was fun! Plus I’ve played around with a bit of vintage editing.