Previous
83 / 365
The old shearing shed
An old shearing shed on a nearby farm...with a tough of vintage editing.
Apologies in advance if I don't get around to catch up with your latest photos until tomorrow....I have family staying at the moment so wanting to spend time with them :)
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Tags
vintage
,
for2025
,
shearing shed"
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
February 15th, 2025
