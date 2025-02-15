Previous
The old shearing shed by leggzy
The old shearing shed

An old shearing shed on a nearby farm...with a tough of vintage editing.

Apologies in advance if I don't get around to catch up with your latest photos until tomorrow....I have family staying at the moment so wanting to spend time with them :)
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
February 15th, 2025  
