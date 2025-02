St Brigid's

Flash of Red - Vintage#7



I like to visit old cemeteries, and these 2 graves caught my eye for some reason on our recent visit to Gunning & surrounding areas. I have no idea who Bridget Corcoran & Elizabeth Wright are, but they died 23 years apart, and because their graves are within the same fenced off section of the cemetery, I did wonder if they were mother & daughter. I would love to find out more about them….