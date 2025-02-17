Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
85 / 365
Leading lines & symmetry
Flash of Red - Compositional element #1
A newly sown paddock of potatoes that I thought the furrows worked well for leading lines & symmetry....plus the irrigation contraption at the top of the paddock I thought worked for symmetry as well...well that was the theory....
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1324
photos
106
followers
103
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Latest from all albums
1236
82
1237
83
1238
84
1239
85
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leading lines
,
symmetry
,
for2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close