Previous
Leading lines & symmetry by leggzy
85 / 365

Leading lines & symmetry

Flash of Red - Compositional element #1

A newly sown paddock of potatoes that I thought the furrows worked well for leading lines & symmetry....plus the irrigation contraption at the top of the paddock I thought worked for symmetry as well...well that was the theory....
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact