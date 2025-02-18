Previous
Old Silos by leggzy
Old Silos

Flash of Red - Compositional elements #2

I spotted these old silos at a farm produce supplier and liked all the different lines & patterns going on, plus the way they were diagonally across the image.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture showcasing lines and patterns!
February 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, so many great lines and shapes.
February 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous lines and patterns
February 18th, 2025  
