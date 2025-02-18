Sign up
Old Silos
Flash of Red - Compositional elements #2
I spotted these old silos at a farm produce supplier and liked all the different lines & patterns going on, plus the way they were diagonally across the image.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Tags
lines
patterns
silos
for2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture showcasing lines and patterns!
February 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, so many great lines and shapes.
February 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous lines and patterns
February 18th, 2025
