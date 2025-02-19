Previous
Nature's Symmetry by leggzy
87 / 365

Nature's Symmetry

Flash of Red - Compositional elements #3

I was trying for a shot that would highlight radial symmetry - not sure I've accomplished that as the little succulent isn't perfectly symmetrical to start with....so I'm going with nature's symmetry :)
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Nicely done in b&w
February 19th, 2025  
Wonderful capture with lovely shapes and shades of grey.
February 19th, 2025  
