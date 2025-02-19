Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Nature's Symmetry
Flash of Red - Compositional elements #3
I was trying for a shot that would highlight radial symmetry - not sure I've accomplished that as the little succulent isn't perfectly symmetrical to start with....so I'm going with nature's symmetry :)
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
3
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1328
photos
106
followers
103
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
1238
84
1239
85
1240
86
1241
87
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
This and That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
symmetry
,
succulent
,
for2025
amyK
ace
Nicely done in b&w
February 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with lovely shapes and shades of grey.
February 19th, 2025
