Previous
88 / 365
Flock of birds
Flash of Red – Compositional elements #4
Another dead tree in a paddock, using rule of thirds….. with the bonus of a flock of birds settled in it.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
for2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the bird tree.
February 20th, 2025
