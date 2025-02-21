Previous
Mythical irrigation creature by leggzy
Mythical irrigation creature

Flash of Red – Compositional elements #5

I quite liked the look of the repetitive lines & shapes found on this centre pivot irrigator sitting out in a paddock. They always remind me of some kind of creature with multiple hanging arms!
