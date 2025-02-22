Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Rooftops
Flash of Red – Compositional elements #6
These are old roof tops of shops that have little old apartments above them in the main street, taken from the back of them. I liked the different lines, angles & shapes along the roofs, with quite a few different angled triangles going on.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Tags
for2025
Barb
ace
Love all the chimneys, an, yes, lots of great triangles here!
February 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lots of shapes and textures, great pov …
February 22nd, 2025
