Previous
Rooftops by leggzy
90 / 365

Rooftops

Flash of Red – Compositional elements #6

These are old roof tops of shops that have little old apartments above them in the main street, taken from the back of them. I liked the different lines, angles & shapes along the roofs, with quite a few different angled triangles going on.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love all the chimneys, an, yes, lots of great triangles here!
February 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lots of shapes and textures, great pov …
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact