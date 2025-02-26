Previous
Today's pickings by leggzy
94 / 365

Today's pickings

Flash of Red - In the kitchen #5

From the vegetable garden to the kitchen.
Cherry tomatoes, spring onions & capsicum - to become coleslaw & tossed salad.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Nicely composed shot
Home grown, most tasty, enjoy.
Beautifully composed and captured, how wonderful to grow your own vegies.
