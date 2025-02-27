Previous
Kitchen windowsill by leggzy
95 / 365

Kitchen windowsill

Flash of Red - In the kitchen #6

3 little owls sitting on my kitchen windowsill, with a view outside to the backyard. I seem to have a thing for owls...I have heaps of them.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
moni kozi
That makes us sisters-in-owls
February 27th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
February 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Whimsical charm to this windowsill. Love the screen effect to the backyard bringing a touch of magic to this photo.
February 27th, 2025  
