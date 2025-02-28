Previous
Baking ingredients by leggzy
96 / 365

Baking ingredients

Flash of Red - In the Kitchen #7

All ready for some mixing & baking....A bit of cheating using packet banana bread mix...lol

And that completes a month of Flash of Red. It was fun, and had me taking photos of things I wouldn't normally. Big thanks to Ann for hosting such a fun challenge.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
The smell of baking is so comforting… cool shot
February 28th, 2025  
I love banana bread but never bake it myself. My neighbour often makes it and shares it with me and I don't think I could ever improve on her recipe.
February 28th, 2025  
