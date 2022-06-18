Previous
Sun going down on June 18th 2022 by lekk
169 / 365

Sun going down on June 18th 2022

Drinking Aperol Spritz from a paper cup is a completely different type of vibe.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Kas

@lekk
46% complete

