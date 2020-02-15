Previous
Next
Coconut and Cherry Cake by lellie
Photo 3173

Coconut and Cherry Cake

15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! can I come to tea !! - this has willed me to do some baking - I have been thinking about it for a few days - I think tomorrow will be the day ! as today is planned ! I love this combination as a lovely taste and the coconut helps prevent the cherries from sinking (shall check the pantry for coconut ! )
February 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise