Puncture repair

David mending a puncture for our son Ross. He hasn't done this for years. Ross is grown and with a family of his own but at the moment really busy at work. Our daughter in law is a self employed chiropodists and has decided to suspend her business, hopefully temporarily, so they are only going to use one car and Ross needs his bike. There's not much we can do for the family at the moment but punncture repairs we can deal with.