Previous
Next
All the books I haven’t read by lellie
Photo 3338

All the books I haven’t read

I'm buying them faster than I can read them !
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
914% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Choices, choices. My favourite and my husband's favourite authors are on your shelf. I like how most of them have their bookmark ready and waiting.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise