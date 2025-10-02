Previous
Next
Yorkshire sheep by lellie
Photo 4102

Yorkshire sheep

2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 49 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact