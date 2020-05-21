Previous
Old and beautiful by lenanau
180 / 365

Old and beautiful

I love old leafs, they are so beautiful!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Lena Nau

@lenanau
I am a newbie photographer, so any feedback is very welcome. My photo journey started with a 4 day course this August (2018). It was...
