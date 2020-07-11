Previous
Next
Old Boat by lenanau
201 / 365

Old Boat

Unfortunately, this beautiful old boat will probably not be in the sea again.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Lena Nau

@lenanau
I am a newbie photographer, so any feedback is very welcome. My photo journey started with a 4 day course this August (2018). It was...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise