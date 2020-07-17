Previous
Fish church by lenanau
205 / 365

Fish church

In the past, the fish was sold directly on the quay. The heat destroyed the fish in the summer and in winter the sellers froze. A market hall was built and since it looked like a church its was called "The Fish Church"
