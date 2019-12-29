Previous
1 rok s mámou by lencica
106 / 365

1 rok s mámou

Přesně před rokem jsme měli KET. Přesně rok jsi živou součástí našeho života:)❤️❤️❤️
29th December 2019

Lenka Žák...

@lencica
