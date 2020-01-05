Previous
River Galaxy by leonbuys83
Photo 1788

River Galaxy

I took a couple of images of the swirling water at a weir in a local river. I combined 3 of them to create this galaxy-like image
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
489% complete

