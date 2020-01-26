Sign up
Rocks in the river - Revisited
As promised I went back to this spot with my 6-stop ND filter. I shot it in b&w on camera and did some fine-tuning in LR.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th January 2020 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
rocks
,
river
,
long exposure
,
bw
