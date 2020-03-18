Previous
Next
Along the river by leonbuys83
Photo 1810

Along the river

a short stroll to the river after work
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a wonderful scene
March 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
That looks SO inviting. I miss being able to get out for walks - looking forward to spring weather.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise