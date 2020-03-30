Sign up
Photo 1820
Flower and water
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
2
0
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1820
photos
77
followers
25
following
498% complete
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th March 2020 6:39pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
Sally Ings
ace
Love the colour, soft and delicate capture
March 30th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 30th, 2020
