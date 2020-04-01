The Tree - low perspective

got an e-mail yesterday about a 2nd hand lens sale at one of the largest camera stores in The Netherlands. I knew they had a RF 24-105 F4 in stock at least a month ago, I was looking for a 24-105 ever since I got my Canon RP last year as my EF-S lenses can only be used "cropped" on he RP.



Lucky for me the lens was still in stock and included in the sale. Still not cheap but I couldn't let this go. It was delivered to me today :-) This is one of the first images I took with it, it's surprising how many different images you can take in a small area (I walk in the same area now every day)