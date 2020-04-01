Previous
The Tree - low perspective by leonbuys83
Photo 1822

The Tree - low perspective

got an e-mail yesterday about a 2nd hand lens sale at one of the largest camera stores in The Netherlands. I knew they had a RF 24-105 F4 in stock at least a month ago, I was looking for a 24-105 ever since I got my Canon RP last year as my EF-S lenses can only be used "cropped" on he RP.

Lucky for me the lens was still in stock and included in the sale. Still not cheap but I couldn't let this go. It was delivered to me today :-) This is one of the first images I took with it, it's surprising how many different images you can take in a small area (I walk in the same area now every day)
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands.
499% complete

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Really cool pov. Lucky you to get the lens on sale. Enjoy it.
You should tag it for the monthly theme.
April 1st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great pov
April 1st, 2020  
