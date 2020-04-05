Sign up
Photo 1826
Memories of Africa
A small part of the souvenirs I brought home from my (South) Africa trips over the past years
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
Tags
souvenirs
,
flatlay
,
flat lay
April
ace
I love the browns ... very pleasing arrangement and interesting collection.
April 5th, 2020
KWind
ace
Beautiful pieces!
April 5th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
I would have purchased all of those balls...
April 5th, 2020
bkb in the city
Those are great
April 5th, 2020
