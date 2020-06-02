Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1883
The hole in the tree
it seems there are some unwelcome guests in there so I will keep a bit more distance from the tree the coming period.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
1
0
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1883
photos
80
followers
25
following
515% complete
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
2nd June 2020 8:16pm
Tags
tree
Sally Ings
ace
I hope that the tree is not being too badly damaged.
June 2nd, 2020
