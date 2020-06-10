going through the images I took from the hide at the waterhole in Mashatu game reserve, Botswana again. Somehow my eye is always drawn to this image, even though not a single bird is in focus. The morning in this hide was one of the best photographic experiences I ever had with great wildlife viewing and shooting (with a camera). On my website I have a dedicated album for the images from Mashatu http://lb83.nl/node/124 enjoy your virtual safari :-)
The Red-billed quelea is considered the most numerous bird on earth, with an estimated population of up to 1.5 billion individuals (source Wikipedia)