Previous
Next
Red-billed quelea by leonbuys83
Photo 1890

Red-billed quelea

going through the images I took from the hide at the waterhole in Mashatu game reserve, Botswana again. Somehow my eye is always drawn to this image, even though not a single bird is in focus. The morning in this hide was one of the best photographic experiences I ever had with great wildlife viewing and shooting (with a camera). On my website I have a dedicated album for the images from Mashatu http://lb83.nl/node/124 enjoy your virtual safari :-)

The Red-billed quelea is considered the most numerous bird on earth, with an estimated population of up to 1.5 billion individuals (source Wikipedia)
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Astounding sight. Fav.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise