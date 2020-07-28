Previous
Reaching out by leonbuys83
Photo 1913

Reaching out

Visited a local castle during sunset this evening. This tree was in a field along the access road. Still working on the castle images, will hopefully post some later this week.
28th July 2020

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands.
524% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot. A very mysterious look to it
July 28th, 2020  
