Photo 1925
Sunset
Some amazing sunset colours tonight. Was riding my bike and saw the sky slowly exploding with colour, when I passed this white house I had to stop to take a quick handheld bracketed shot.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
3
1
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1925
photos
79
followers
21
following
527% complete
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
20th August 2020 8:39pm
Tags
sunset
Tatjana Kovac
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2020
amyK
ace
Gorgeous sky
August 20th, 2020
Shepherdman
Nice dramatic sky
August 20th, 2020
