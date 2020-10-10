Previous
Bosch Luys Kloof by leonbuys83
Bosch Luys Kloof

Throwback to this day last year when we stayed at Bosch Luys Kloof, Karoo, South Africa.
A beautiful remote spot, with a great drive through the Seweweekspoort to get there.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Leon Buijs

My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
