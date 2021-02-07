Previous
The Tree in snow by leonbuys83
Photo 1981

The Tree in snow

The last image I needed to get my The Tree series complete. With a snow storm hitting The Netherlands (compared to the images I see from the US it's nothing) I had the chance to take some images of this tree with the field covered in snow.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
