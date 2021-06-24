Previous
Radio Kootwijk by leonbuys83
Radio Kootwijk

built in 1918 Radio Kootwijk was used as a transmitter to have radio contact with the former dutch colonies, especially the Dutch East Indies (Indonesia).

multi-shot panorama to get both the water-lilies and the building in the image.
24th June 2021

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
Photo Details

