Photo 1998
Radio Kootwijk
built in 1918 Radio Kootwijk was used as a transmitter to have radio contact with the former dutch colonies, especially the Dutch East Indies (Indonesia).
multi-shot panorama to get both the water-lilies and the building in the image.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
24th June 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
