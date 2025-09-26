Silk Flowers by leonieruth
Silk Flowers

Close up of silk flowers and fruits used in my autumn flower arrangement.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
Photo Details

GaryW
Hello Leonieruth! Welcome to 365 project! Thanks for following me! I will follow you back. Lovely first photo!
September 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oooh a lovely peek at your arrangement
September 26th, 2025  
