1 / 365
Silk Flowers
Close up of silk flowers and fruits used in my autumn flower arrangement.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
Photo Details
365
autumn
flowers”
“silk
GaryW
Hello Leonieruth! Welcome to 365 project! Thanks for following me! I will follow you back. Lovely first photo!
September 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oooh a lovely peek at your arrangement
September 26th, 2025
