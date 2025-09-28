Previous
Reflecting On Clothes No Longer Needed by leonieruth
3 / 365

Reflecting On Clothes No Longer Needed

Whilst packing away my summer clothes today I was struck by the way I had stacked the spare coat hangers. Cue a little more playing around with manual mode, reflective surfaces and negative space.
Nikon D7500 1/30sec f5.6 ISO 200
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

