7 / 365
Tomatoes
This summer an errant tomato plant found its way into my flowerbed. It rapidly became a triffid, taking over the bed. But her we are, still harvesting the crop.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I have enjoyed taking photos, good and bad, ever since my granddad, a proper photographer, gave me my first Box Brownie at the age of...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd October 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tomatoes
,
produce
,
plant”
,
“tomato
