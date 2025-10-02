Previous
Tomatoes by leonieruth
Tomatoes

This summer an errant tomato plant found its way into my flowerbed. It rapidly became a triffid, taking over the bed. But her we are, still harvesting the crop.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Leonieruth

Photo Details

