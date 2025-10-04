Previous
Monstera Deliciosa Leaf by leonieruth
Monstera Deliciosa Leaf

After reading an article on using backlight I decided to have a go. Sun shining through a leaf on my Swiss Cheese plant. I took this by looking upwards whilst lying in the bathtub.
Taken with D7500 manual mode 57mm 1/8s f16 ISO 200
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I have enjoyed taking photos, good and bad, ever since my granddad, a proper photographer, gave me my first Box Brownie at the age of...
