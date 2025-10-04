Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Monstera Deliciosa Leaf
After reading an article on using backlight I decided to have a go. Sun shining through a leaf on my Swiss Cheese plant. I took this by looking upwards whilst lying in the bathtub.
Taken with D7500 manual mode 57mm 1/8s f16 ISO 200
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I have enjoyed taking photos, good and bad, ever since my granddad, a proper photographer, gave me my first Box Brownie at the age of...
Tags
plant
sun
cheese
backlight
monstera
plant”
“swiss
