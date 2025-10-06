Previous
Unknown Plant by leonieruth
11 / 365

Unknown Plant

The leaves of a plant I inherited from my mother. I have no clue as to what it is but it is looking rather lush at the moment.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
