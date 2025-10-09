Previous
Monty by leonieruth
14 / 365

Monty

Our Maine Coon snoozing in the afternoon sun.
D7500 140mm f5.6 1/160s
Edited in Lightroom
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact