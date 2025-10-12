Previous
Next
Autumn Trees by leonieruth
17 / 365

Autumn Trees

We took a walk in the Peak District, UK, to Lud’s Church. These gorgeous trees in their autumn colours were at the start of our hike.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact