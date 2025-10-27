Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
32 / 365
Every Minion Has Her Day
More practice with the exposure triangle and a bit of Lightroom magic.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leonieruth
@leonieruth
Now retired I have plenty of time to commit to my photography whether using my iPhone 14 Pro or my new Nikon D7500; a whole...
32
photos
7
followers
13
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close